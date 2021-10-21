Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.99 Million

Analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce sales of $29.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $29.98 million. American Software posted sales of $27.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $121.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $131.91 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $134.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMSWA. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on American Software in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.87. 49,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,724. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $927.74 million, a P/E ratio of 103.22 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

