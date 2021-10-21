Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.99 Million

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce sales of $29.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $29.98 million. American Software posted sales of $27.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $121.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $131.91 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $134.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMSWA. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on American Software in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.87. 49,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,724. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $927.74 million, a P/E ratio of 103.22 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.