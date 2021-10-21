Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,925. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.74.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

