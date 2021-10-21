Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.14. 1,448,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,377. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $456.06 million, a P/E ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

