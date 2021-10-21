East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.58 Million

Analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce $456.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $447.50 million and the highest is $461.90 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $373.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 704,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,547. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,785,000 after purchasing an additional 116,784 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,278,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after purchasing an additional 731,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

