Analysts Expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will report sales of $59.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.10 million and the lowest is $57.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full year sales of $241.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $243.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $306.33 million, with estimates ranging from $298.70 million to $313.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Beauty Health.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKIN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

The Beauty Health stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,100,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,835. The Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $41,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

