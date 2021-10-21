Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce sales of $76.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.10 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $81.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $306.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.60 million to $307.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $302.19 million, with estimates ranging from $300.30 million to $304.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

AMSF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.92. The stock had a trading volume of 46,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,627. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

