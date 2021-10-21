Oikos (OKS) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Oikos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $6,539.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00069812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00072596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00103556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,730.72 or 0.99825623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.40 or 0.06520334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00022504 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 194,959,122 coins and its circulating supply is 187,188,895 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

