Woodcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $654,344.78 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $654,344.78 and approximately $70,759.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,840.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.18 or 0.06558173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.64 or 0.00317691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.98 or 0.01005688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00090230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.04 or 0.00434500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.00273888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.72 or 0.00260534 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

