NEST Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $27.16 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $27.16 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00100893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.42 or 0.00191625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

