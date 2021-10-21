Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $78.76 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Guggenheim reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Snap in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.11. The company had a trading volume of 21,424,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,908,100. Snap has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $134,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $24,999,509.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,835,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,062,865.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,181,758 shares of company stock worth $317,351,777 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Snap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270,632 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $4,836,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

