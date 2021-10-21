$86.74 Million in Sales Expected for N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) will announce $86.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for N-able’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.68 million to $86.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that N-able will report full-year sales of $344.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $344.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $392.05 million, with estimates ranging from $389.10 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in N-able stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.19% of N-able as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSE NABL traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 136,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,894. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

