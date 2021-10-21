Lambda (LAMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.54 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Lambda has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $18.54 million and $4.53 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00100893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.42 or 0.00191625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,649,549 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

