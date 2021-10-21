Share Repurchase Program Authorized by SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Board

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,754. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.