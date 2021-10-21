Akash Network (AKT) Price Reaches $2.74 on Top Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00004373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $310.78 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00069494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00072795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00103124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,749.64 or 1.00095671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.80 or 0.06536640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022591 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,378,537 coins and its circulating supply is 113,376,293 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

