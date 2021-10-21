Jetcoin Achieves Market Cap of $641,203.80 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $641,203.80 and $100,456.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00100683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.68 or 0.00190913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.