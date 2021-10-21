Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to post sales of $13.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.58 million. Affimed posted sales of $12.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $52.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $69.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $87.44 million, with estimates ranging from $23.20 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.15. 617,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,949. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a market cap of $604.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

