Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Market Capitalization Tops $421,475.83

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $421,475.83 and $2,882.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00069494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00072795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00103124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,749.64 or 1.00095671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.80 or 0.06536640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022591 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NCDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.