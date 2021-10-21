$42.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report sales of $42.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.49 billion and the lowest is $42.61 billion. Cigna posted sales of $40.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $170.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.95 billion to $172.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $180.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.72 billion to $186.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 8.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cigna by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 211,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cigna by 26.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.23. 1,460,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,150. Cigna has a 12 month low of $160.37 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

