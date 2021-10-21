$9.82 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to announce sales of $9.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.84 billion and the lowest is $9.80 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $39.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.19 billion to $39.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $40.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.65 billion to $41.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

GD stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.04. 831,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,923. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $209.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

