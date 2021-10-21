Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT at $130.00

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

TNDM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,240 shares of company stock worth $15,552,717 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $118,446,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.40. The company had a trading volume of 267,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $136.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,548.51 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

