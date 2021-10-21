Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of ATUS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,469,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

