Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CNS stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.53. 91,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,083. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $92.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Cohen & Steers worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

