Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24), RTT News reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LVS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.77. 13,843,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,731,944. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

