Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $14.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.47. 2,238,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,827. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.77.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

