Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Hits Market Cap of $515.23 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for about $45.13 or 0.00071704 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $515.23 million and approximately $57.14 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,100 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

