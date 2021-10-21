Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (UGOTCHI) Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $1,054.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00001897 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00069596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00072702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00102713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,090.89 or 1.00245866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.63 or 0.06528245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022567 BTC.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection directly using US dollars.

