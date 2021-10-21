Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $23.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report $23.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.85 to $26.61. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $16.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $101.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $96.52 to $108.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $108.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $94.31 to $124.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,887.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,837.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,603. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,551.38. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

