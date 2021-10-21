Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SRCL traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.70. The stock had a trading volume of 217,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,989. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 62.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 362,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,973,000 after acquiring an additional 95,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

