Brokerages Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $5.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to post earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.70. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $8.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $30.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.24 to $34.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $27.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.18 to $39.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $705.14. The company had a trading volume of 333,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,045. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $609.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $264.60 and a 12 month high of $707.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

