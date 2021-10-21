Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $8.15 on Thursday, reaching $124.84. 3,791,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average is $119.94. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.06.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

