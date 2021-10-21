$0.43 EPS Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFCG. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Shares of AFCG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.97. 38,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,632. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth $12,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth $8,570,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 414,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth $8,182,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth $8,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.