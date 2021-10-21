CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.
CSX traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $35.01. 21,684,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,221,008. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.
In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
