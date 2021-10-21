Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $856.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce sales of $856.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $812.10 million to $879.87 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $684.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on FND shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,916 shares of company stock worth $37,267,526 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

FND traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.80. 669,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,504. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.24.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.