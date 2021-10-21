Analyzing Rafael (NYSE:RFL) & INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -34.51% -4.96% -2.14% Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for INDUS Realty Trust and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $75.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Rafael.

Volatility & Risk

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Rafael’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 14.16 -$11.06 million N/A N/A Rafael $4.91 million 112.96 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Rafael has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Rafael on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

