Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0947 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $773.03 million and $81.46 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Ankr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00046666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00100796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00189635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,162,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

