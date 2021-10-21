Brokerages Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target at $10.79

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Root by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Root during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Root by 28.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Root by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 3.2% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

ROOT traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,928,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,638. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. Root has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -1.36.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

