Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.
Several research analysts have commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.
Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.94. 295,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05.
In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 540.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 46,062 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
