Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several research analysts have commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.94. 295,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 540.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 46,062 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

