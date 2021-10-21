Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $238.07 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS FMBL remained flat at $$8,283.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 12 month low of $6,100.00 and a 12 month high of $8,400.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8,173.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8,158.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $108.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans.

