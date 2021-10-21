Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Target Price at €82.29

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €81.21 ($95.54).

Several brokerages recently commented on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday.

ETR:HEI traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €64.34 ($75.69). 778,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.30. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €73.04.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

