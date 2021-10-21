Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $168.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

DRI traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,859. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.77.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,861. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

