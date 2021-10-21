-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GENI traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,739. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.