Oxen (OXEN) One Day Volume Tops $72,651.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $37.39 million and approximately $72,651.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,632.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.18 or 0.06549578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.91 or 0.00317583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $630.04 or 0.01005934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00089955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.08 or 0.00432807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.75 or 0.00274219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00258842 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,712,054 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

