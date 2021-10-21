Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84.

Shares of AMTX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. 575,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,838. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 780.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

