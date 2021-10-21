Raydium (RAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $740.15 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.27 or 0.00016448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $740.15 million and $183.53 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,072,951 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

