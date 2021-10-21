$198.90 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report $198.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.60 million and the lowest is $188.15 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $187.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $825.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $812.70 million to $837.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.50 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Shares of PRPL stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. 878,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

