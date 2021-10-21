$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to post $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $6.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,938.35.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI traded down $20.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,583.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,773.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,596.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31,523.40 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,192.14 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.