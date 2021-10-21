T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $183.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.62. The stock had a trading volume of 810,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,587. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $124.94 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.69 and a 200 day moving average of $198.67.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after purchasing an additional 242,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,688,274,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,653,000 after buying an additional 109,805 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

