Mirrored United States Oil Fund Market Capitalization Achieves $26.61 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.31 or 0.00093389 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $26.61 million and $40,403.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00069162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00072087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00102490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,315.39 or 0.99809615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.66 or 0.06486281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00022815 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 456,316 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

