Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of GAIA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,944. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $190.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Gaia by 5.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gaia by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gaia by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

