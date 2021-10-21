Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.94. 1,613,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,306. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.78. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,272,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,244,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at $8,083,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 925,000 shares of company stock worth $8,241,000. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hyliion by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 85,488 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

